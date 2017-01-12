Hospital failures blamed for mother's...

Hospital failures blamed for mother's death hours after Caesarean birth

The death of a young mother just hours after she gave birth to her second son was a result of "failures, inadequate diagnosis and treatment" at the hospital caring for her, a coroner has said. Frances Cappuccini, 30, died at Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Pembury, Kent, shortly after giving birth to her son, Giacomo, by Caesearean section.

