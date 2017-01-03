Hope for diabetes sufferers as link to childhood infections revealed
Research linking diabetes to infection has been described as the latest piece in the puzzle for scientists hoping to develop a cure for the disease. The study, the largest carried out on the topic to date, showed a strong connection between the development of type 1 diabetes in children and viral infections, specifically in the case of enteroviruses.
