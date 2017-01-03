Home Secretary faces renewed call to stop deportation of teenager to Afghanistan
Shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens will present a 14,000-strong petition and a letter to Amber Rudd, urging her to allow 19 year-old Bashir Naderi to stay in the UK. Ms Stevens will be joined at the Home Office in London by Mr Naderi's girlfriend Nicole Cooper and her family, alongside other supporters of the campaign.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|9 min
|Just a guy
|507,144
|Looking north from Mexico on immigration
|23 min
|New Resident
|5
|Kosovo calls on France to release its ex-premier
|1 hr
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|1 hr
|sava
|1
|Japan suspends talks on FX swap deal with South...
|1 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|1
|Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri...
|1 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|1
|Brittle Kosovo, Serbia relations feel strain ov...
|2 hr
|sava
|1
