Home Secretary faces renewed call to ...

Home Secretary faces renewed call to stop deportation of teenager to Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens will present a 14,000-strong petition and a letter to Amber Rudd, urging her to allow 19 year-old Bashir Naderi to stay in the UK. Ms Stevens will be joined at the Home Office in London by Mr Naderi's girlfriend Nicole Cooper and her family, alongside other supporters of the campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 9 min Just a guy 507,144
News Looking north from Mexico on immigration 23 min New Resident 5
News Kosovo calls on France to release its ex-premier 1 hr sava 1
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France 1 hr sava 1
News Japan suspends talks on FX swap deal with South... 1 hr Strong Wakamoto 1
News Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri... 1 hr Strong Wakamoto 1
News Brittle Kosovo, Serbia relations feel strain ov... 2 hr sava 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,557 • Total comments across all topics: 277,650,043

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC