Holiday chiefs 'didn't want to scare Tunisia tourists with army of police'
The Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, where 30 Britons were killed in an attack by extremist Seifeddine Rezgui in June 2015 Tour operators wanted to increase security in Sousse before 38 people were killed in a terrorist attack, but did not want holidaymakers to be "scared by seeing an army of police", an inquest has heard. The hearing into the deaths of 30 Britons in the Tunisian resort in June 2015 was told that in a meeting a month before the attack there was a discussion about police security and how it could make tourists feel "uncomfortable".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World...
|21 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te...
|21 min
|Islam is dying
|4
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|31 min
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Russia to decriminalise some forms of domestic ...
|41 min
|just a guy i knew
|3
|Ukraine seeks 'clarity' from Canada on continua...
|42 min
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Lithuania to build fence on border with Russia'...
|47 min
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Russian lawmaker says Moscow may lift ban on U....
|49 min
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC