Government approves first wave of new...

Government approves first wave of new garden villages

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Stourbridgenews.co.uk

The first wave of garden villages planned to create tens of thousands of new homes in England has been given the go-ahead. Ministers have backed 14 bids across the country that will develop new communities with between 1,500 and 10,000 properties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stourbridgenews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 9 min Nina 506,895
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 11 min anjing lu 998
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 40 min I voted for Trump 2
News Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain... 44 min berklee 3
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 58 min Le Jimbo 33
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr Pro Ukraine_ 920
News US releases detailed look at Russia's election ... 2 hr Stars8003 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,769 • Total comments across all topics: 277,527,786

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC