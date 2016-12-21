Girl, 12, raped after being dragged off street in Levenshulme

She said she was in Chapel Street near to the Horseshoe pub between 4pm and 4.30pm when she was grabbed from behind and dragged into an alleyway which runs behind Cardus Street. Chief Inspector John-Paul Ruffle, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "The girl is understandably very distressed and we continue to offer her our help and support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malvern Gazette.