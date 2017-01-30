From doctor to US military cook, Trum...

From doctor to US military cook, Trump ban upends many lives

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WFIE-TV Evansville

Rab... . Iraqi refugee Raed Rabban, 49, speaks by phone from his garage in El Cajon, Calif., with his brother Luey Rabban, 47, in Baghdad, on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 min I adore yemen 509,838
News Analysis: Obama, Trump, Holocaust remembrance a... 7 min Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu 9 min CHICKEN TRUMP 46
News About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum... 29 min Mkz6 1
News Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear... 1 hr Sarah 2nd Grade 42
News 'It's wrong on all levels': Canadians affected ... 1 hr we will see 1
News Russia to decriminalize some forms of domestic ... 1 hr RUSSIANS BEAT KIDS 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,732 • Total comments across all topics: 278,427,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC