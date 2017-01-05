Frigid northern China hosts snow and ice sculpture festival
The city of Harbin in China's frigid northeast is hosting one of the world's largest festivals featuring ice sculptures of animals, cartoon characters and famous landmarks In this Dec. 31, 2016, photo, visitors tour a castle-like structure made from blocks of ice at the Harbin International Ice and Snow festival held in Harbin in northeastern's China's Heilongjiang province. The city of Harbin in China's frigid northeast is in its final stages of preparation for one of the world's largest ice and snow festivals, an annual event that last year drew more than a million visitors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|6 min
|Strong Wakamoto
|15
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|7 min
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|20 min
|PolakPotrafi
|5,111
|2017 RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards open ...
|54 min
|Double jeopardy
|1
|Saddled with 2 million Syrian refugees, Turkey ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Lougi
|4
|Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08)
|1 hr
|Raitt launched we...
|16
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|1 hr
|kuda
|84
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC