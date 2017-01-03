Four dead in Jerusalem truck attack

Four dead in Jerusalem truck attack

Israeli security forces gather around a flatbed truck at the site of a ramming attack in Jerusalem. Picture: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP A TRUCK has rammed a group of soldiers in Jerusalem on a popular promenade overlooking the walled Old City of Jerusalem killing four.

Chicago, IL

