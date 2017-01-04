Ford's reversal on Mexican plant has sounded alarms throughout country
Ford Motor Company's cancellation of plans to build a $1.6 billion auto manufacturing plant in San Luis Potosi has sounded alarms throughout Mexico. Even as the country is being rocked by rowdy nationwide protests against a Jan. 1 gasoline price hike, the Ford news led the front pages of Mexico's most influential newspapers on Wednesday, and they tied the development directly to President-elect Donald Trump.
