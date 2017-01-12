Forces loyal to self-declared PM seiz...

Forces loyal to self-declared PM seize Libyan ministries

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A self-declared prime minister in Libya says his forces have seized at least three ministries in the capital and is declaring a return of his government after what he described as a yearlong failure of the current U.N.-backed premier. Khalifa Ghwell told The Associated Press over the phone from Tripoli on Thursday that his forces control the ministries of defense, labor and the "martyrs and the wounded."

Chicago, IL

