Fireworks fiesta ushers in New Year

New Year's celebrations across the world have ushered in 2017 with dazzling fireworks displays and crowded streets amid tightened security measures for the festivities. There was a huge police presence on the streets of London as spectators from nearly 100 countries flocked to the Thames to watch the night sky light up as Big Ben struck midnight.

Chicago, IL

