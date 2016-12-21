Fireworks fiesta ushers in New Year
New Year's celebrations across the world have ushered in 2017 with dazzling fireworks displays and crowded streets amid tightened security measures for the festivities. There was a huge police presence on the streets of London as spectators from nearly 100 countries flocked to the Thames to watch the night sky light up as Big Ben struck midnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evesham Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|2 min
|Saran kami
|994
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|11 min
|Faith is a Lunatic
|506,773
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|28 min
|PolakPotrafi
|907
|War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha...
|32 min
|Retired SOF
|135
|Trump computers
|59 min
|positronium
|5
|Absolute madness has gripped "official" Washington
|1 hr
|Retribution
|14
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|1 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC