Film exploring 'migration, racism and...

Film exploring 'migration, racism and religious persecution' wins arts prize

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Lancashire Telegraph

Auto Da Fe reflects on global displacement and was announced as the winner of the prestigious Artes Mundi Prize at a ceremony in Cardiff. Judges lauded winning artist John Akomfrah for "dealing with issues of migration, racism and religious persecution" in a time when they said it was "more important than ever".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 3 min gwww 26
News Biden: Trump should retain sanctions on Russia 7 min Lawrence Wolf 20
News Wash Post: Trump's Bear Hug of Israel Might Suf... 10 min The Real Donald T... 8
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 23 min Hungarian 101 1,431
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 30 min USAUSAUSA 35,860
News Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu 35 min CHICKEN TRUMP 11
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 36 min George 5,354
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,324 • Total comments across all topics: 278,302,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC