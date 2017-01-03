FBI agent who interrogated Saddam Hussein leads airport case
The FBI agent who interrogated Saddam Hussein alone for months after the former Iraqi leader's capture is now leading the investigation into the Florida airport shooting rampage blamed on an Iraq war veteran. George Piro, special agent in charge of the FBI's Miami field office, was Saddam's sole interrogator beginning in January 2004.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|6 min
|Hamburger
|507,382
|Easter comes early for Germany after Storm Axel...
|29 min
|Beverley Hanes
|1
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|34 min
|USAUSAUSA
|35,778
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|36 min
|Tz Cls
|5,132
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|51 min
|Trump your President
|119
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|57 min
|Human
|90
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC