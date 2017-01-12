Ex-MI6 man linked to Trump dossier was hired by England's World Cup bid team
The former British spy behind a dossier of embarrassing allegations about Donald Trump was hired by England's 2018 World Cup bid team because he was an expert on Russia, a source said. An England 2018 senior bid official confirmed to the Press Association that Christopher Steele was brought in to gather information on the ultimately successful Russian bid for the football tournament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Leigh Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 min
|Just a guy
|507,681
|November 7, 2016
|21 min
|Hungarian 101
|66
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|5,210
|Marriage in a Paradise Island: Mauritius - Some... (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|DEPORT MALBARS
|104
|Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a...
|1 hr
|Faith Michigan
|11
|Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested
|1 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|1 hr
|xxxxxx
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC