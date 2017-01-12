Ex-MI6 man linked to Trump dossier wa...

Ex-MI6 man linked to Trump dossier was hired by England's World Cup bid team

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Leigh Journal

The former British spy behind a dossier of embarrassing allegations about Donald Trump was hired by England's 2018 World Cup bid team because he was an expert on Russia, a source said. An England 2018 senior bid official confirmed to the Press Association that Christopher Steele was brought in to gather information on the ultimately successful Russian bid for the football tournament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Leigh Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 min Just a guy 507,681
News November 7, 2016 21 min Hungarian 101 66
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr SobieskiSavedEurope 5,210
News Marriage in a Paradise Island: Mauritius - Some... (Aug '09) 1 hr DEPORT MALBARS 104
News Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a... 1 hr Faith Michigan 11
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested 1 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 1 hr xxxxxx 98
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,844 • Total comments across all topics: 277,885,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC