Equalities Secretary Angela Constance speaks at the Scottish Independence Convention
The Scottish independence movement "must engage with a fresh perspective and an open mind", a government minister has told a major meeting of campaigners. Around 800 people gathered in Glasgow for the Scottish Independence Convention bringing together a range of pro-Yes groups for the first time since the referendum vote in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Basingstoke Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|1 min
|orang gila lu
|1,100
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|6 min
|Barmsweb
|56
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Faith Michigan
|507,744
|Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|2 hr
|New Resident
|6
|Serbian nationalist train causes tension as it ...
|2 hr
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|3 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,225
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC