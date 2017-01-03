Driver-only door operating for Southern trains declared safe by regulator
The proposed way of operating train doors on Southern Railway, which is at the centre of a long-running industrial dispute, is "a safe method of working", according to the rail regulator. Transferring the responsibility for opening and closing doors from train conductors to drivers would meet the legal requirements for safe operation as long as suitable equipment, procedures and staff are in place, the Office of Rail and Road said.
