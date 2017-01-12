Driver denies road-rage offences as Jeremy Vine helmet film sparks court case
A driver who was allegedly involved in a road-rage clash with BBC Crimewatch host Jeremy Vine as he cycled home from work is to go on trial today for a series of motoring offences. Shanique Syrena Pearson, 22, of Vauxhall, south-west London, has denied driving without reasonable consideration for other road users, using a vehicle without a valid licence and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malvern Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|3 min
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|5,181
|Mexico president tries again to calm anger over...
|20 min
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|3
|Hair today, hungover tomorrow as young Japanese...
|23 min
|Strong Wakamoto
|3
|Japan suspends talks on FX swap deal with South...
|26 min
|Strong Wakamoto
|7
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|26 min
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|28 min
|Strong Wakamoto
|14
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|30 min
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC