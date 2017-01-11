Defendant taken to hospital after 'sl...

Defendant taken to hospital after 'slashing his throat' during court hearing

12 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Times

Lukasz Robert Pawlowski, 33, was airlifted to hospital on Wednesday having previously pleaded guilty to sexual assault by grabbing and kissing a shop assistant, the Western Telegraph has reported. A reporter from the newspaper was at the hearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court in Pembrokeshire, west Wales, and said the courtroom was cleared out after the defendant " started slashing at his throat".

Chicago, IL

