Comic Rory McGrath avoids jail after ...

Comic Rory McGrath avoids jail after admitting harassing married former lover

Read more: Worcester News

Comedian Rory McGrath arrives with an unidentified woman at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court, where he pleaded guilty to stalking a married woman for 14 months The TV star was given a ten week prison sentence suspended for 18 months after pleading guilty to a single charge of harassment when he appeared for trial at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court in Cambridgeshire on Thursday. They Think It's All Over star McGrath, 60, whose wife Nicola was in court to support him, began harassing his victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, when she ended their affair.

