Chris Cole has been jailed at the Old Bailey in London

An England football thug has been jailed for 10 years for pushing a Polish builder on to live Tube tracks 34 seconds before a train arrived. Christopher Cole, 32, was angry at Russian fans' behaviour during Euro 2016 and did not want England to be seen as "wooses", a court heard.

