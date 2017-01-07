Choked by smog, Beijing creates new environmental police

BEIJING>> Officials in Beijing have announced a new environmental police squad to root out illegal burning, the latest government response to the widespread public anger over China's persistent problems with smog. Beijing's acting mayor, Cai Qi, said at a meeting today that the force would target open-air barbecues, garbage incineration and the burning of wood and other biomass, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

