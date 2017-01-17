Charlie Liteky, who gave back his Med...

Charlie Liteky, who gave back his Medal of Honor, dies

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Charlie Liteky, with his wife Judy Liteky, was an Army chaplain in Vietnam who won the Medal of Honor for rescuing more than 20 wounded men but later gave it back in protest and became a peace activist. Mr. Liteky died at the Veterans Administration Hospital in San Francisco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 6 min Cyprus is Greek 508,328
News November 7, 2016 10 min Mark Williams 82
News Churchill bust back in Oval Office 56 min From Britain 4
News 'This is a sad day. It is so sad': Malcolm Turn... 1 hr Realist 2
News Macedonia warns Serbia to keep out of the name ... 3 hr Mark Williams 1
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... 3 hr NOM s Waffle House 1
News Pastoral Institutea s Muse tells enchanted tale... 3 hr Elton Bach 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,731 • Total comments across all topics: 278,135,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC