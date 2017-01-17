Charity worker imprisoned in Iran los...

Charity worker imprisoned in Iran loses appeal against her sentence

A British-Iranian woman imprisoned in Tehran has had an appeal against her sentence rejected - as two new accusations come to light. Charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 38, has been jailed for five years for allegedly plotting to topple the Iranian government.

