Cars drive through snow on the A26 in...

Cars drive through snow on the A26 in Ballymena, Co Antrim

Flights have been cancelled at some of the country's biggest airports as snow and blizzard conditions sweep parts of Britain. At Heathrow Airport, 80 flights were cancelled as a forecast of snow and windy weather is expected to impact on services while four flights were cancelled at Gatwick Airport.

