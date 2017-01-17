Carbon capture and storage potentially has an important role to play in tackling climate change
The Government spent A 100 million on a competition for developing technology to capture carbon emissions before cancelling the project, a report shows. The carbon capture and storage competition was the second bid by Government to support schemes in the UK that capture pollution from power stations or heavy industry and store it permanently underground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thurrock Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jay Baruchel's 'Man Seeking Woman' goes in new ...
|5 min
|Erin
|1
|Mayor follows through on pledge to back away fr...
|14 min
|StayAwayYouPervs
|2
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|27 min
|EOKA
|507,996
|Japan hotelier's Nanjing Massacre denial sparks...
|28 min
|Strong Wakamoto
|1
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|36 min
|Trump your President
|390
|Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs...
|38 min
|Erin
|1
|Nova Scotia's offshore oil dream awaits better ...
|40 min
|Erin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC