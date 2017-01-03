Canadians reported safe after Florida airport shooting that left five dead
Canadian government officials were trying to determine whether any Canadians were among the casualties of a mass shooting Friday in the baggage area of the airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The office of Foreign Affairs Minister Stephane Dion said it had no immediate information about Canadian citizens being among the five people reported dead or eight injured after a gunman opened fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|12 min
|PolakPotrafi
|994
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|31 min
|Nina
|507,234
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|1 hr
|Trump your President
|107
|Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri...
|1 hr
|Ainu
|5
|Japan suspends talks on FX swap deal with South...
|1 hr
|Ainu
|3
|Looking north from Mexico on immigration
|1 hr
|New Resident
|15
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|2 hr
|TW_sugar_daddio
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC