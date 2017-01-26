Canada PM says mosque attack that kil...

Canada PM says mosque attack that killed 6 is terrorism

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

Police survey the scene after a deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, Sunday. Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act “barbaric violence” and expressed solidarity with victims' families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 1 min Mikey 248
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 4 min Reply 1,503
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 6 min Rudolpho Laspari 509,634
News On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an... 17 min Where is my love ... 10
News Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu 20 min Reply 30
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 26 min George 5,373
News Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear... 34 min Frank 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,069 • Total comments across all topics: 278,394,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC