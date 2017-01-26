British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Jan.
So 'special': Britain's May warms up for Trump talks Theresa May gives a speech in Philadelphia on Thursday. Check out this story on mysouthshorenow.com: http://usat.ly/2k7KdRR British Prime Minister Theresa May came Thursday to the city where the American colonies declared independence from Great Britain to reaffirm the "special relationship" the United Kingdom and United States have shared for more than two centuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bay View.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|19 min
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,415
|November 7, 2016
|1 hr
|Teddy
|111
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|1 hr
|Sarah natindim
|18
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|1 hr
|Justin
|1
|Why Sweden's Ikea is buying a wind farma in Canada
|2 hr
|Atlantic
|1
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|2 hr
|Pacific
|3
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|2 hr
|W1WCR
|98
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC