British air strikes destroy IS terror group's Mosul drone base

British air strikes have destroyed a site used by Islamic State as a base for drones in the battle for Mosul, the Ministry of Defence has said. A pair of RAF Typhoons bombed the Mosul building used by the group, which the Government refers to as Daesh, on January 12, the MoD announced.

