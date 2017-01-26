Britain's May due in Turkey for talks with Erdogan

British Prime Minister Theresa May, who met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, arrived in Turkey on Saturday for a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - another important but complicated British ally. May flew overnight to Ankara by RAF Voyager jet from the U.S., where she and Trump hailed a new chapter in the trans-Atlantic "special relationship."

