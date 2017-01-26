Britain's May due in Turkey for talks...

Britain's May due in Turkey for talks with Erdogan

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

British Prime Minister Theresa May, who met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, arrived in Turkey on Saturday for a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - another important but complicated British ally. May flew overnight to Ankara by RAF Voyager jet from the U.S., where she and Trump hailed a new chapter in the trans-Atlantic "special relationship."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 min Faith Michigan 509,143
News Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu 11 min Reply 18
News Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee... 17 min BuildTheWall 2
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 24 min Reply 5,365
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 44 min spud 100
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... 1 hr Ainu 24
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... 1 hr Ainu 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. China
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,466 • Total comments across all topics: 278,336,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC