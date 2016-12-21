Brazil man kills ex-wife, son, at least 10 others in attack
A man broke into a house in southeastern Brazil where his ex-wife was ringing in the New Year and shot and killed her, their son and at least 10 other people before committing suicide, military police said Sunday. The man was carrying "several firearms," when he attacked the family in Campinas, about 60 miles from Sao Paulo, according to Cpl.
