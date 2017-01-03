Blast kill 3 in Somali restaurant frequented by soldiers
Soldiers stand in the rubble of a destroyed building near the scene of a suicide car bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, Monday, Jan, 2, 2017. An attacker detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at a security checkpoint near Mogadishu's international airport, killing several people, according to a police officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri...
|50 min
|Russian Ainu
|16
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Sherlock
|507,352
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|2 hr
|BonBonz1460
|31
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|3 hr
|Sparkle6658
|90
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|3 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
|November 7, 2016
|3 hr
|Squirtss6816
|59
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|4 hr
|Ricat anak goblok
|1,034
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC