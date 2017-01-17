Baby boy and three relatives killed in Saudi Arabia minibus crash
Four members of the same family including a two-month-old baby boy have been killed in a minibus crash in Saudi Arabia as they returned from a pilgrimage to Mecca. The family believed to be from Manchester died in the incident near Medina on Wednesday along with another couple from Glasgow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jay Baruchel's 'Man Seeking Woman' goes in new ...
|4 min
|Erin
|1
|Mayor follows through on pledge to back away fr...
|13 min
|StayAwayYouPervs
|2
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|26 min
|EOKA
|507,996
|Japan hotelier's Nanjing Massacre denial sparks...
|28 min
|Strong Wakamoto
|1
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|36 min
|Trump your President
|390
|Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs...
|37 min
|Erin
|1
|Nova Scotia's offshore oil dream awaits better ...
|40 min
|Erin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC