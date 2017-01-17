Baby boy and three relatives killed i...

Baby boy and three relatives killed in Saudi Arabia minibus crash

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

Four members of the same family including a two-month-old baby boy have been killed in a minibus crash in Saudi Arabia as they returned from a pilgrimage to Mecca. The family believed to be from Manchester died in the incident near Medina on Wednesday along with another couple from Glasgow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jay Baruchel's 'Man Seeking Woman' goes in new ... 4 min Erin 1
News Mayor follows through on pledge to back away fr... 13 min StayAwayYouPervs 2
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 26 min EOKA 507,996
News Japan hotelier's Nanjing Massacre denial sparks... 28 min Strong Wakamoto 1
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 36 min Trump your President 390
News Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs... 37 min Erin 1
News Nova Scotia's offshore oil dream awaits better ... 40 min Erin 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,025 • Total comments across all topics: 278,078,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC