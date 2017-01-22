At least 32 killed, 50 injured as tra...

At least 32 killed, 50 injured as train derails in India

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Lethbridge Herald

In this image from video, rescuers carry the covered body of a victim after a passenger train derailed in Kuneru, Andhra Pradesh, southern India, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Seven coaches were thrown off the tracks around midnight Saturday after the Hirakand Express train derailed, killing over 20 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A 'Shark Tank' celebrity hopes to emulate Trump... 5 min NO SUBSTANCE 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 11 min Rudolpho Laspari 508,383
News In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra... 24 min Mikey 105
News One dead, two presumed dead after going through... 1 hr not just Arctic 1
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr Reply 1,321
News Luxury homes sales surge in the GTA: Sotheby's 1 hr like 1
News Quebec's Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois says he's ready ... 1 hr like 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,485 • Total comments across all topics: 278,145,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC