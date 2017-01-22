At least 32 killed, 50 injured as train derails in India
In this image from video, rescuers carry the covered body of a victim after a passenger train derailed in Kuneru, Andhra Pradesh, southern India, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. Seven coaches were thrown off the tracks around midnight Saturday after the Hirakand Express train derailed, killing over 20 people.
