Angel sculpture takes shape as 40 police forces donate knife amnesty hauls

Sussex Police is the latest force to offer its support for the Knife Angel being created by the Shropshire-based British Ironwork Centre A sculpture of an angel crafted from thousands of knives surrendered during a Government-backed amnesty is nearing completion after receiving blades from more than 40 police forces. Sussex Police this week became the latest force to offer its support for the so-called Knife Angel - created by the Shropshire-based British Ironwork Centre as a national monument to victims of knife crime.

Chicago, IL

