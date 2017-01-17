Alex Thomson said he did not think he...

Alex Thomson said he did not think he could win the race

6 hrs ago

British sailor Alex Thomson believes he is unlikely to reel in his French rival despite halving the lead hours before the finish of the solo round-the-world Vendee Globe race. The eighth edition of single-handed offshore racing's ultimate test is set to finish on Thursday, 73 days after 29 skippers set sail from Les Sables d'Olonne, western France.

Chicago, IL

