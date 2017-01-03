Albania schools to remain closed amid weather, flu concerns
" Albania is suspending the reopening of schools after the New Year's break because of frigid weather and concern about the spread of flu. A Health Ministry statement on Tuesday warned that subfreezing temperatures will cover the whole country for several days, "creating favorable conditions for the further spread of the virus."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 min
|uyan
|507,091
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|19 min
|Teddy
|4
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Teddy
|951
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|ajaran tai
|1,017
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|2 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,083
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Fair Game
|127
|Trump: US must - greatly strengthen' nuclear ca...
|2 hr
|Tramp629
|130
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC