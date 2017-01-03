Airlines asked to confirm fitness-to-...

Airlines asked to confirm fitness-to-fly measures after pilot allegedly drunk

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau is seeking assurances from passenger airlines that they have up-to-date measures to confirm pilots' fitness to fly and are rigorously enforcing them. Garneau's move follows an incident last weekend in which a Sunwing Airlines pilot was accused of being so drunk that he passed out in the cockpit shortly before scheduled takeoff from Calgary.

Chicago, IL

