A woman is to be sentenced for killing a baby while mentally disturbed by giving birth
A woman will be sentenced later for killing her newborn baby while she was mentally disturbed by the effects of childbirth. Gintare Suminaite, 30, was at home alone in the bathroom when she gave birth to a daughter, and killed her on April 5 2016.
