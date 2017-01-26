A woman is to be sentenced for killin...

A woman is to be sentenced for killing a baby while mentally disturbed by giving birth

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Knutsford Guardian

A woman will be sentenced later for killing her newborn baby while she was mentally disturbed by the effects of childbirth. Gintare Suminaite, 30, was at home alone in the bathroom when she gave birth to a daughter, and killed her on April 5 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Knutsford Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 dead in Mosque shooting in Canada, center's l... 5 min Buzznato 1
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 6 min Teddy 1,495
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 8 min Rudolpho Laspari 509,609
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) 25 min Big Dick Johnson 22
News antifa notes (january 30, 2017) : Reclaim Austr... 36 min The FOO 2
News Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08) 40 min Worse word on street 13
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 59 min Mikey 243
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,315 • Total comments across all topics: 278,390,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC