A-list celebs out in force for anti-Trump women's marches

If you wondered where many of Hollywood's A-list celebrities had gone during President Donald Trump's inauguration, you didn't have to wonder any longer on Saturday, when scores of them showed up at women's marches in Washington and other cities to send the new president a pointed message that he was in for a fight - and that, as so many signs said, women's rights are human rights. Madonna, Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, Cher, Alicia Keys, Emma Watson and Patricia Arquette were just a few of those at the march in Washington, where officials said the crowd could number more than half a million.

