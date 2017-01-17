A-list celebs out in force for anti-Trump women's marches
If you wondered where many of Hollywood's A-list celebrities had gone during President Donald Trump's inauguration, you didn't have to wonder any longer on Saturday, when scores of them showed up at women's marches in Washington and other cities to send the new president a pointed message that he was in for a fight - and that, as so many signs said, women's rights are human rights. Madonna, Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, Cher, Alicia Keys, Emma Watson and Patricia Arquette were just a few of those at the march in Washington, where officials said the crowd could number more than half a million.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|17 min
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1,317
|Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me...
|50 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|55 min
|DaniEl
|508,355
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Fascist Nazi Ukraine
|6,372
|Trump doesn't understand Putin wants to destroy US
|1 hr
|Fascist Nazi Ukraine
|12
|Women In Mexico Join Global March Against Trump
|1 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|1 hr
|Lew
|115
