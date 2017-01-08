1,000 Tunisians Fearing Return of Jihadis March to Say 'No'
Up to 1,000 Tunisians have marched in the capital to protest the return of jihadis from Syria, Iraq and neighboring Libya. Authorities say that about 3,000 Tunisians have traveled to conflict zones and about 800 have returned.
