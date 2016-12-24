Yemena s would-be model, Aden plagued...

Yemena s would-be model, Aden plagued by bombs, instability

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Republic

On a rocky hill overlooking the Arabian Sea in the city of Aden sits the palace of Yemen's internationally recognized president. It's one of the few safe places in the country for him and his government, protected by troops at the gates, artillery and truck-mounted machine guns in the surrounding mountains and ships at sea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 3 min USAUSAUSA 35,690
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 5 min Faith is a Maniac 505,895
News Putin says Democrats sore losers, praises Trump 7 min Go Blue Forever 49
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) 18 min alan martin 159
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... 31 min Marcavage s Trick 2
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 34 min Dudley 7,981
News 'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em... 50 min Marie-Luise_J 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,292 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,568

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC