Warning for Christmas travellers as Storm Barbara set to bring heavy rain

Tuesday Dec 20

Britain faces being battered by torrential rain and gale-force winds over the Christmas period, the Met Office has warned. Forecasters have predicted winds of up to 90mph will gust through northern and western parts of Scotland, including Inverness and Fort William, on Friday and have issued an amber "be prepared" weather warning.

