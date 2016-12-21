UN Security Council to vote on Syria ...

UN Security Council to vote on Syria cease-fire agreement

The U.N. Security Council will vote Saturday on a resolution that would endorse the cease-fire agreement in Syria brokered by Russia and Turkey, and reiterate support for a roadmap to peace that starts with a transitional government. The resolution also calls for "rapid, safe and unhindered" access to deliver humanitarian aid throughout the country.

Chicago, IL

