Two men have been found dead in a block of flats at St Austell, Cornwall
Police were called to the three-storey building in Tregonissey Road, St Austell, Cornwall, shortly after 4.30pm on Wednesday. The force said one man, a 31-year-old from St Austell, has been identified and his next of kin have been informed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 min
|Rudolpho Laspari
|506,357
|Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe...
|3 min
|Russian Ainu
|2
|Putin says Democrats sore losers, praises Trump
|3 min
|MicroFuhrer PUTIN
|77
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|9 min
|ACT of WAR
|227
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|16 min
|TRUMP A PUPPET
|28
|Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ...
|16 min
|The Real Donald T...
|15
|Obama and the UN's outrageous assault on Israel...
|21 min
|Listen
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC