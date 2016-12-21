Two men have been found dead in a blo...

Two men have been found dead in a block of flats at St Austell, Cornwall

Police were called to the three-storey building in Tregonissey Road, St Austell, Cornwall, shortly after 4.30pm on Wednesday. The force said one man, a 31-year-old from St Austell, has been identified and his next of kin have been informed.

