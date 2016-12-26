Trumps pick for ambassador to Israel ...

Trumps pick for ambassador to Israel sparks hot debate

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WKRN

If President-elect Donald Trump wanted to show he planned to obliterate President Barack Obama's approach to Israel, he might have found his man to deliver that message in David Friedman, his pick for U.S. ambassador. The bankruptcy lawyer and son of an Orthodox rabbi is everything Obama is not: a fervent supporter of Israeli settlements, opponent of Palestinian statehood and unrelenting defender of Israel's government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vote on Israel could spur further action - or t... 1 min Listen 39
News Trump: US must - greatly strengthen' nuclear ca... 15 min Just Think 78
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 20 min Cordwainer Trout 49
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... 41 min Sir Real 1
News Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t... 48 min huntcoyotes 28
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr Pro Ukraine_ 684
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 2 hr Tm Cln 5,033
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,873 • Total comments across all topics: 277,368,138

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC