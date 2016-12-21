Truck rams German Christmas market, killing at least 9 | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
A truck rammed into a crowded Christmas market in central Berlin on Monday evening, killing at least nine people and injuring around 50 as it tore through tables and wooden stands. Police said a suspect believed to be the driver was arrested nearby and a passenger died as paramedics were treating him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
