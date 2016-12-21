Truck rams German Christmas market, k...

Truck rams German Christmas market, killing at least 9 | Colorado Springs Gazette, News

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Gazette

A truck rammed into a crowded Christmas market in central Berlin on Monday evening, killing at least nine people and injuring around 50 as it tore through tables and wooden stands. Police said a suspect believed to be the driver was arrested nearby and a passenger died as paramedics were treating him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 min Blue 505,564
News Trump: US must - greatly strengthen' nuclear ca... 12 min RushFan666 6
News House body finds hybrid trains too slow 17 min Russian Ainu 3
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 24 min Pesan buat enci Man 958
News Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona... 47 min Foo - the cock 4
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... 57 min Strong Wakamoto 7
News BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brighter econom... 58 min Strong Wakamoto 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,562 • Total comments across all topics: 277,271,743

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC