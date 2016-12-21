The Latest: UN chief says settlement vote 'significant step'

In this photo provided by the United Nations, members of the United Nations Security council vote at the United Nations headquarters on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in favor of condemning Israel for its practice of e... U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is calling a Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements and demanding an immediate end to new construction "a significant step" to reconfirm the vision of a two-state solution with the Palestinians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.