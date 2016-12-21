Terror plotSuspected militants killed in Jakarta terror...
Indonesian police said three suspected militants who were planning a New Year's Eve attack were killed in a raid Wednesday on the outskirts of the capital Jakarta. National Police spokesman Rikwanto said a residential neighborhood has been evacuated after bombs were found in a house rented by the men.
